Precipitation covers Kansas as temperatures stay low

Rain, snow across Kansas
Rain, snow across Kansas(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy and cool morning across Kansas with light rain and snow falling in spots. Expect the rain to expand and eventually encompass all the area this afternoon as temperatures slowly climb into the lower 40s.

The light rain will continue tonight into Wednesday morning before coming to an end during the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will remain on the light side with most places picking up between a quarter and half an inch.

While the Wichita area stays wet, areas along and north of a Dodge City to Salina line will see some snow mix in at times. Any accumulation will be light, mostly on grassy areas, and travel troubles are not expected.

A warming trend will arrive later this week into the weekend. After a few days in the 40s, expect highs in the near normal upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday followed upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and cool with light rain in the afternoon. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 43.

Tonight: Cloudy, light rain continues. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Light rain through midday, otherwise cloudy/cool. Wind: E 5-10. High: 44.

Thu: Low: 34. High: 53. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 35. High: 60. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 67. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Sun: Low: 44. High: 68. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 72. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

