Silver Alert issued for Wichita woman

Patricia Knafla was last contacted on Sunday evening.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Patricia Knafla.

Wichita Police say Knafla was last contacted around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31. She’s 5′6″ tall, 150lbs with gray hair, green eyes, and glasses.

Patricia was scheduled to work on Monday but never arrived and may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance.

She is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas Tag 418 CDM and investigators learned she was in the area of Kinkaid, Kansas at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

If you’ve seen Knafla, or know where she might be, contact police or call 911.

