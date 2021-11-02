Trego County voters to decide on $11.8 million bond to renovate community hospital

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - There are a number of ballot questions voters will decide on Tuesday night, from sales taxes to bond issues. One of those is in northwest Kansas where Trego County voters will decide on an $11.8 million bond to renovate the community’s hospital, Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital.

Throughout the day into evening Tuesday, Trego County voters made their way to the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in downtown WaKeeney to make their voices heard. If the vote passes, the hospital will add an acute care wing, a new emergency room and a physical therapy addition. Some voters say the hospital needs proper updates and renovations to have the proper resources available so they don’t have to leave Trego County for healthcare.

Trego County voters John and Phyllis Richards have personal experience having to drive more than an hour for needed care, traveling to Colby for Phyllis to see a specialist. In considering the question that could change such situations, Trego County voter Gerald Riedel touched on the importance of voters getting out to make their voices heard.

“It’s important for everyone to vote on everything,” he said. “...That’s the only choice that we have to get out and get our voice out, by voting.”

Last month, Trego County Clerk Lori Augustine said if they approve the bond, county voters can expect a $77 increase in taxes annually on a home valued at $100,000 and businesses valued the same, can expect a $168 annual increase.

