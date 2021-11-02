Advertisement

Wichita non-profit earns $1,200 to train service dogs for veterans

A service dog with Kevlar K9, a local nonprofit
A service dog with Kevlar K9, a local nonprofit(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Toney Turner remembers a conversation with a veteran desperate for a service dog but facing an exhaustive search for one who met his needs.

“He was in dire straits,” Turner said. “Everywhere he looked, he either couldn’t get a service dog or it was a two- to three-year waiting list. They can’t wait two to three years. They need help and they need it now.”

Turner, an Army veteran from Wichita, provides that help through his nonprofit Kevlar K-9, where he uses his talent for dog training to enhance the lives of fellow servicemembers. He trains service dogs for veterans who need help for a variety of reasons, including PTSD, seizures, anxiety and diabetes.

“Our veterans are dying when they’re coming home, and that’s the only reason we have this, is to try to help stop it,” Turner said.

To assist with logistical needs, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers awarded Kevlar K-9 a $1,200 Helping Hand, and several businesses are supporting the organization with a donation drive and fundraiser ahead of Veterans Day.

“That’ll help us with (veterinarian) bills and the adoption fees, along with helping pay for gas for our veterans to come train,” Turner said. “We’ve got veterans from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Oklahoma. We get them from all over, so this will be a tremendous help.”

Turner has been in the same place as the veterans he and his service dogs assist. Turner’s dog Nox helps with Turner’s anxiety and a separate medical condition. When Turner falls to the floor during one of his episodes, Nox runs to him and scoots beneath him to protect against a seizure.

Securing dogs for veterans isn’t always easy, which is why the organization depends on donations from businesses and the public. Depending on the disability or challenge, Turner said training service dogs to meet veterans’ needs can cost thousands of dollars. The only cost to veterans is a $200 application fee.

Reflecting on one veteran he’s helped, Turner said, “He now goes to recitals and on vacations and such now, when before he wasn’t leaving his home for months at a time.”

Dog lovers know furry companions can make life better for anyone. That’s especially true for veterans in need of the skills the dogs learn through this specialized training.

Army veteran Ashley Aimes said adopting her service dog was life-changing.

“That hope again to be able to go out in public and do things I used to do,” Aimes said of how she has been reinvented. “It’s that hope.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
Shooting near Walker and Richmond
Teen killed in SW Wichita shooting
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

The Ark City community came together Friday night, Oct. 29, 2021 to remember a student athlete...
Ark City community comes together to remember teen killed in crash
Great Bend ballot
Great Bend voters to decide on sales tax questions including funding for new police station
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing
The Wichita Police Department awarded a combat veteran and one of its officers for taking...
Combat veteran, Wichita officer recognized for actions that helped save man’s life