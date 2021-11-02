Advertisement

Wichita State men’s basketball rolls in exhibition

Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Release from Wichita State Athletics

Ricky Council IV scored 15 points and Wichita State used a big run late in the first half to secure a 90-58 exhibition victory over Missouri Southern State on Monday evening at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers held a slim 26-24 advantage with just over 6:00 to play in the opening period before seizing control with a 20-2 run.

The teams traded baskets for much of the second half before WSU closed the game on another 15-3 push.

The Shockers shot 52.4% for the game and knocked down 15-of-18 free throws. They held the visiting Lions to 32.8% from the field and outscored them 46-24 in the paint.

Council scored 11 of his 15 after halftime. He was 5-of-6 from the field and shared the team lead with six rebounds.

Qua Grant came off the bench for 11 points and four assists in 19 turnover-free minutes.

Morris Udeze (11 points) and Tyson Etienne (10) did all of their scoring in the first half.

True freshman Kenny Pohto put up nine points, six boards and a pair of blocks in his Shocker debut.

The Shocker bench accounted for over (49 points) of the team’s offensive output.

R.J. Smith paced MSSU with a game-high 15 points and eight rebounds.

WSU extended its preseason exhibition winning streak to 27 games.

The Shockers officially open the 2021-22 season next Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Jacksonville State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

