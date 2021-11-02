Advertisement

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun during Mississippi basketball game

A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and...
A witness told police the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.(Bk Aguilar // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (Gray News) – A woman was charged after reaching into her purse and accidentally firing a gun at a basketball game held at a school in Mississippi, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, a witness said the woman was reaching into her purse as her phone was ringing and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Rosa Scott School administrators suspended the remainder of the game while investigators interviewed witnesses.

Police determined the woman had an enhanced concealed carry permit that allowed her to have the firearm at the event.

However, she was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Madison in violation of the city ordinance.

No one was hurt from the gunshot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Police identify man killed in shooting north of downtown Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Police: Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in Vegas fatal crash
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data