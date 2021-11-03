11-year-old Wichita girl home from hospital weeks after drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 11-year-old girl injured last month in a drive-by shooting is home from the hospital. The girl, named McKayla, was in bed at her east Wichita home when she was hit by a bullet that became lodged between two vertebrae.

The drive-by shooting happened early on the morning of Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of East Harding. On Oct. 19, a Sedgwick County District Court judge formally charged 25-year-old Byron Purcell with one count each of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

McKayla’s family said she hopes to be ready to go back to school in January.

