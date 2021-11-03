Advertisement

11-year-old Wichita girl home from hospital weeks after drive-by shooting

GoFundMe for 11-year-old shooting victim
GoFundMe for 11-year-old shooting victim(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 11-year-old girl injured last month in a drive-by shooting is home from the hospital. The girl, named McKayla, was in bed at her east Wichita home when she was hit by a bullet that became lodged between two vertebrae.

The drive-by shooting happened early on the morning of Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of East Harding. On Oct. 19, a Sedgwick County District Court judge formally charged 25-year-old Byron Purcell with one count each of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

McKayla’s family said she hopes to be ready to go back to school in January.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Police identify man killed in shooting north of downtown Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

Campaign 2021
Wichita city council, school board incumbents lose ground in local elections
This composite sketch, made after the Wichita murders, was made by the only eyewitness to any...
Search for I-70 killer continues nearly 30 years after murder spree
A major water main break near 17th Street North and I-135 caused widespread water problems...
Wichita City Council approves funding to repair water main following major break
Ascension Via Christi Hospital
Pediatrician expresses excitement in vaccine clearance for kids, acknowledges concerns