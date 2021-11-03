3 Wichita school board members unseated in general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita voters decided to unseat three USD 259 school board members Tuesday night.

Ben Blankley (District 1), Julie Hedrick (District 2), Mia Turner (District 5) and Ron Rosales (District 6) were all up for re-election, but voters only elected Hedrick to another term.

Diane Albert, Kathy Bond and Hazel Stabler will move on to represent their respective districts. The three were among four candidates who ran as a block against the incumbents. The group included Brent Davis who lost to Hedrick by about 7%. At issue for the new members are COVID-19 safety protocols taken when schools closed, sports were pre-empted and vaccine mandates.

Blankely, who represents the first district, took to Twitter Tuesday night to thank Albert for running a respectful campaign. He went on to say that he is proud of his support for the LGBTQ community, an issue that was brought up on Facebook shortly before the election. Radio host John Whitmer attacked Blankley for dressing a drag, something the board member said he does to support charity. The post was removed after Whitmer received backlash.

Blankely said was proud to make “unpopular but necessary decisions” to keep kids, families and staff members safe during the pandemic. He said his first grader will be first in line when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for kids in Sedgwick County ages 5-11.

My statement on tonight's USD 259 election results: pic.twitter.com/aXi6duy2U3 — Ben 'Get Vaxxed, Weirdos, and Eff Cancer' Blankley (@BenBlankley) November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.