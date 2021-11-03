AM fog/frost, then a warming trend

Advertisement

Getting back to fall weather for the end of the week
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the early preview of winter, temperatures will trend back to some typical fall numbers to finish off the week and go into the first weekend of November. There is some concern of fog in central and southwest Kansas Thursday morning, along with frost over much of the state. Much of that will clear up by mid-morning.

Afternoon highs Thursday will be back in the 50s to near 60 in western Kansas. Light south winds will combine with sunshine to begin the warming trend.

It will get even warmer come Friday with highs in the 60s. South winds look a bit stronger for much of the state.

The weekend looks warm and dry with highs near 70. Saturday might be the pick day of the weekend with manageable wind speeds. Sunday turns windy for central and eastern Kansas, but temperatures will be warm statewide throughout the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; patchy fog west of Wichita. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: AM fog west of Wichita, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15.

Fri: High: 60 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 LOw: 43 Sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 49 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 50 Increasing clouds; evening storms.

