Building You: Child care providers hiring but not enough people applying

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers like Child Start have the money to pay for more staff, but cannot find enough people to apply.

“Our workforce is predominately female and many of them are young and they have young children of their own. If they can’t find child care of their own, they can’t come to work for us. If they can’t come to work for us, we can’t open classrooms. If we can’t open classrooms, more parents are going to not be able to find child care, so they can’t go to work. It’s like a down, vicious spiral, down to the bottom,” said Teresa Rupp, executive director of Child Start.

Rupp said Child Start is currently serving 283 children in classrooms, compared to 425 children before the pandemic, due to a teacher shortage. They are also serving another 60 children with once-a-week home visits, but Rupp said they should be serving 96 children, again due to a staffing shortage.

Child Start employs approximately 170 staff. They are hiring for various positions.

“(We need) lead teachers. We prefer people who have bachelor’s degrees, but we will accept associate degrees in early childhood. We need assistant teachers. We prefer associate degrees, but we will accept good experience and good background with early childhood. We need family advocates. We prefer people with social work degrees to do that,” said Rupp.

The following is starting pay for qualified staff, depending on experience:

$15.87 to $16.94 per hour hour for a Lead Teacher

$11.52 - $12.65 per hour for an Assistant Teacher

$19 per hour for a Registered Nurse

$18 per hour for a Licensed Practical Nurse

Child Start is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for lead teachers and RNs, or a $1,500 sign-on bonus for assistant teachers and LPNs.

For a list of job openings at Child Start, click here.

