COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11 begin in Wichita

By Grant DeMars
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -While the Sedgwick County Health Department will begin administering the approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group Thursday, vaccinations for the youngest approved group began Wednesday at some local doctors’ offices.

Drugstore chains like CVS and Walgreens will start vaccinating 5-to-11-year-olds this weekend. For the county’s community clinic at Wichita’s old downtown library and the drugstores, parents will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time. They can also reach out to their children’s pediatrician. The green light from the federal level cleared the way for pediatricians to get started.

On Wednesday, 11-year-old Rudy Garcia was among the newly-approved group to get a COViD-19 vaccine Wednesday at Redbud Pediatrics in Wichita.

“It didn’t really hurt at all,” Garcia said of the shot.

Parents bringing their children to the pediatrician’s office for the vaccine said this is a day they’ve been waiting for.

“They’re actually excited to do this. For themselves, for their grandparents, for the safety of everybody,” Wichita area mother Cassandra Butler said.

While children don’t typically get as sick as adults do with COVID-19, they can still spread it. And with the holidays approaching, that’s a risk some parents don’t want to take.

“My parents are older and have quite a few health conditions that make me nervous about COVID-19,” said fellow local mother Bethany Janssen. Last year we were not able to have Thanksgiving and not really a Christmas, so this year I feel hopeful.”

As with the older populations who received the Pfizer vaccine, children getting their first shots will return three weeks later for their second doses.

