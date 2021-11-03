Advertisement

Dennis Moore, ex-Democratic Kansas congressman, dies at 75

Dennis Moore, D-Kansas
Dennis Moore, D-Kansas(Official photo)
By Associated Press and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP/KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly directed flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state from sunup Wednesday, November 3, to sundown Sunday, November 7, in honor of former 3rd District Kansas Congressman Dennis Moore. He died Tuesday at the age of 75.

Moore was a former prosecutor who represented a Kansas City-area district that previously had seemed safe for Republicans.

The former congressman’s wife said he died of cancer Tuesday, and he also had Alzheimer’s for several years.

Moore won the seat for the 3rd Congressional District in 1998 by unseating freshman conservative Republican Rep. Vince Snowbarger. The GOP had held the seat since 1961 but Moore had previously shown that he could attract votes from moderate Republicans and independents in winning three terms as Johnson County district attorney. Moore did not seek reelection in 2010.

