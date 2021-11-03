Advertisement

Firearm discharge resolution passes 4-1 in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A resolution permitting the discharge of firearms across property lines passed 4-1 during the Sedgwick County Commission meeting on Wednesday. The resolution makes it illegal to shoot a firearm with a bullet traveling from one property line to another.

Lacey Cruse was the lone vote against the resolution. Two weeks ago, Cruse successfully motioned to delay the vote, saying she needed more time to explain and discuss it with her constituents. Last week, Cruse hosted a town hall discussion in Valley Center to discuss the issue.

Violation of the resolution comes with a maximum $500 fine, enforced by the Sheriff’s office. The most public support for the resolution came from residents of a Derby neighborhood where they said target practice was a common occurrence.

There are some exceptions to the resolution, including law enforcement necessities and self-defense.

