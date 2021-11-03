Incumbent endorsed by former secretary of state among winners in suburban school board races

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nov. 2 elections put a spotlight on several local races across Kansas and beyond. There was especially an intensified interest in school board races with some seeking changes concerning curriculum input and districts’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Wichita Public Schools, three of four races to represent the state’s largest district on the school board were won by newcomers.

In the surrounding area, races in Andover, Maize and Valley Center drew outside interest, especially in Andover where one incumbent received an endorsement from former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Congressman Ron Estes. Receiving that support was Josh Wells whose served on the board since 2013. Tuesday night, Wells won a competitive race to represent USD 385′s first district with an unofficial count of 2,477 to 2,297 (52 percent to 48 percent) over challenger Audra Bell.

Tuesday night, Pompeo tweeted a message congratulating Wells and thanking Andover voters for selecting him.

Andover, thank you for re-electing @jawellstrio to the School Board. Who sits on our local boards impacts our lives, and you are in good hands with Josh. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 3, 2021

There were also tight races for the Andover school board’s second and third districts with the unofficial tally showing Jill Hodge holding off Brad Mirakian by less than 30 votes in District 2, 2412 to 2,380. In District 3, the count shows Tim Brunson beating Sonia Cox, 3,477 to 2,321 (52 percent to 48 percent).

Andover voters Tuesday night also said “yes” to a sales tax question to build a new fire station, remodel the current station, acquire fire equipment and make improvements to city parks.

In Valley Center, eight newcomers challenged for three open school board seats. Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau who has publicly opposed the district on a few issues and legally challenged a mask mandate, appears to have secured the most votes with an unofficial count of 1,146. Mike McCormick, a recently retired vocal music teacher in the district was second with 1,119 votes, followed by Spike Anderson with 1,080. If the count holds, Ranzau, McCormick and Anderson will begin serving on the school board in January.

On the Maize school board, the unofficial count shows wins for three newcomers: Jessica Pereira in District 1, John Harrison in District 2 and Kerry Fellows in District 3.

