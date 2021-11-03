Advertisement

Pediatrician expresses excitement in vaccine clearance for kids, acknowledges concerns

Ascension Via Christi Hospital
Ascension Via Christi Hospital(KWCH)
By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Children aged five to 11 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita as early as this week. This comes after the director of the CDC endorsed a recommendation to vaccinate the younger age group. With the CDC recommending Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in elementary-school-aged children, some parents say it’s a relief.

“I’m all for it. I want our kids to feel protected and safe,” said Wichita parent Janiah Irving.

Others are more uncertain, including fellow Wichita parent Erica Thenstead.

“I am hesitant, but it seems like it has to happen to be on the safer side,” she said.

For local pediatricians, the big step forward for the younger population to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a day they’ve been waiting for.

“This is huge. This is like Christmas for myself and other pediatricians in the area,” Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery said.

Dr. Seery recommends the vaccine for every eligible child.

“Those of us who work in clinics are seeing tons of kids that are out because they have gotten sick and it has interrupted their learning time,” she said.

The dosage for younger children is about one third of the dose used for those 12 and older. Dr. Seery said it’s reasonable for parents to have concerns.

“A lot of parents want to do right by their kids. It is hard to be a parent and it is one more decision being thrown on on your shoulders. We get it,” she said. “What we do know is that this virus really likes to spread like wildfire. We know kids can get it. Those of us who work in the hospital have seen kids get quite sick from it. It may be a minority, but it is impacting kids.”

The CDC says children account for about 25 percent of all COVID cases and more than 67,000 children younger than 17 have been hospitalized with the virus since August of 2020. Nationwide, there have been 94 COVID-19-reated deaths in children in the 5 to 11 age group. Five of those cases were in Kansas. There’s a some parents like Irving say they don’t want to take.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Police identify man killed in shooting north of downtown Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

Wichita State MDL Lab
Depleted funding for local lab could hinder COVID-19 testing strategy in Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
KDHE to soon stop state, CARES funding for COVID-19 testing
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status improves to ‘cautious’
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11