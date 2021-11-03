Pediatrician expresses excitement in vaccine clearance for kids, acknowledges concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Children aged five to 11 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita as early as this week. This comes after the director of the CDC endorsed a recommendation to vaccinate the younger age group. With the CDC recommending Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in elementary-school-aged children, some parents say it’s a relief.

“I’m all for it. I want our kids to feel protected and safe,” said Wichita parent Janiah Irving.

Others are more uncertain, including fellow Wichita parent Erica Thenstead.

“I am hesitant, but it seems like it has to happen to be on the safer side,” she said.

For local pediatricians, the big step forward for the younger population to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a day they’ve been waiting for.

“This is huge. This is like Christmas for myself and other pediatricians in the area,” Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery said.

Dr. Seery recommends the vaccine for every eligible child.

“Those of us who work in clinics are seeing tons of kids that are out because they have gotten sick and it has interrupted their learning time,” she said.

The dosage for younger children is about one third of the dose used for those 12 and older. Dr. Seery said it’s reasonable for parents to have concerns.

“A lot of parents want to do right by their kids. It is hard to be a parent and it is one more decision being thrown on on your shoulders. We get it,” she said. “What we do know is that this virus really likes to spread like wildfire. We know kids can get it. Those of us who work in the hospital have seen kids get quite sick from it. It may be a minority, but it is impacting kids.”

The CDC says children account for about 25 percent of all COVID cases and more than 67,000 children younger than 17 have been hospitalized with the virus since August of 2020. Nationwide, there have been 94 COVID-19-reated deaths in children in the 5 to 11 age group. Five of those cases were in Kansas. There’s a some parents like Irving say they don’t want to take.

