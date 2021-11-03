Advertisement

Rain respite: Precipitation moves out, cold hangs around

Temperatures closer to normal on Thursday
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cloudy and cold morning across Kansas, but the rain (and snow for some) is on the way out. A few raindrops are possible during the morning commute, otherwise get ready for a gray afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Clearing skies overnight will lead to colder temperatures in the lower to middle 30s on Thursday morning. However, sunshine during the afternoon will help highs top-out in the lower to middle 50s.

As the southerly breeze gets stronger, the warm-up will continue into the weekend. Highs around 60 on Friday will climb into the upper 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.

The warm conditions will hang around early next week, but showers/storms and much colder temperatures will come back to Kansas by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers early, otherwise cloudy, and cool. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 45.

Tonight: Cloudy, then partial clearing. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 53.

Fri: Low: 39. High: 60. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 67. Mostly sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 72. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 67. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 68. Mix of sun and clouds.

