Reno County to begin offering COVID vaccine for ages 5-11 Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department said it will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 5 through 11, starting Monday, November 8 at the Reno County Health Department, 209 West Second, in Hutchinson. The county said parents can make appointments for their children to get the vaccine by calling 620-694-2900 and selecting option 6.

The Pfizer pediatric does is one-third that of the adult dosage and requires two does, three weeks apart.

“The vaccine has been found to be 90.9 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11,” Reno County said in a news release announcing its plans to begin vaccinating the youngest approved group “Side effects are similar to other vaccines given to children including pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, and fever. The long-term effects of pediatric COVID infection can be serious and last for months. If you have questions or concerns, please talk to your pediatrician or another trusted healthcare provider.”

The county said the COVID-19 vaccine is free to any Reno County resident. The county’s health department is open from 7:30 am. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The department is closed on Fridays.

To view vaccine availability at other sites, visit https://vaccinefinder.org/. You can schedule a ride to one of the vaccine sites by calling RCAT at 620-694-2913.

