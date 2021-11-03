Advertisement

Sedgwick County begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 Thursday

U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County outlined Wednesday afternoon the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids 5-11 will start being available through the health department starting Thursday, Nov. 4.

This will be at the community vaccination clinic at 223 S. Main at the old downtown library.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, appointments will open up specifically for kids 5-11. Registration online starts at 5 p.m. at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid19vaccine. One that process is complete, there will be a form to bring to the scheduled appointment time.

People can also call 316-660-1029 if they need help to schedule an appointment. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A parent/guardian must provide consent for children under 18 to receive the vaccine.

The Health Department will also offer special hours Nov. 11 specifically for kids 5-11 and their parents between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is making changes to privacy dividers at the vaccination station, along with providing parents with education and treats for the kids.

“Vaccinating children 5-11 years old will help the community get closer to moving beyond this pandemic,” says Adrienne Byrne, SCHD Director, “but it’s important Vaccine Providers such as SCHD continue to vaccinate as many adults as possible to provide protection to the Sedgwick County community and those under 5 unable to be vaccinated.”

Sedgwick County Health Department will be one of the places people can access the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids. People should contact their pharmacy or medical provider directly to check their availability.

