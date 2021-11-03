Sedgwick County working to help keep area children warm through winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is working to make sure children have coats as temperatures fall with winter on the horizon. Sedgwick County’s register of deeds is holding its fourth annual coat drive Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5. The department is asking people to donate new or gently-worn coats in children’s sizes.

The coat drive was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019, the coat distribution more than 5,000 households, Sedgwick County said. With the annual drive, the county is partnering with Fidelity Bank and the Salvation Army.

“As a board member of the Salvation Army this event hits close to home. I’ve witnessed first-hand the need for children’s coats and winter items this time of year and the impact those donations have on families in need. I am proud to be involved with an event that will help keep children in our community warm this winter,” said Tonya Buckingham, Sedgwick County Register of Deeds.

Sedgwick County will accept drive-thru donation from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 216 South Market, across from Fidelity Bank in downtown Wichita.

“We are proud to stand alongside our friends at Sedgwick County and the Salvation Army to ensure that those in need find comfort and warmth this season,” said Pam Regehr, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fidelity Bank.

For more information on the coat drive and how you can help with the effort, visit the Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Facebook page or call 316-660-9400

