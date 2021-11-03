State issues emergency suspension of Newton daycare

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, Nov. 3, announced that it’s issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a Harvey County daycare, Bright Beginnings, 305 S. Main St., in Newton.

“State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department explained.

In detailing grounds for the suspension, the KDHE said it receive information related to injuries a child sustained while in care on or about Oct. 29 and reported that “the information indicates the injuries were likely the result of abuse.”

“[State law] authorizes the Secretary to suspend a license to operate a daycare home prior to a hearing when, in the opinion of the Secretary, said suspension is necessary to protect any child in the home from physical or mental abuse, abandonment, or any other substantial threat to health or safety,” the KDHE explained.

