Advertisement

State issues emergency suspension of Newton daycare

KDHE
KDHE(KDHE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, Nov. 3, announced that it’s issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a Harvey County daycare, Bright Beginnings, 305 S. Main St., in Newton.

“State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department explained.

In detailing grounds for the suspension, the KDHE said it receive information related to injuries a child sustained while in care on or about Oct. 29 and reported that “the information indicates the injuries were likely the result of abuse.”

“[State law] authorizes the Secretary to suspend a license to operate a daycare home prior to a hearing when, in the opinion of the Secretary, said suspension is necessary to protect any child in the home from physical or mental abuse, abandonment, or any other substantial threat to health or safety,” the KDHE explained.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campaign 2021
2021 Election Day results
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Police identify man killed in shooting north of downtown Wichita
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Wichita voters decided Tuesday night unseat 3 of the 4 school board members seeking re-election.
3 Wichita school board members unseated in general election

Latest News

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County working to help keep area children warm through winter
U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
Sedgwick County begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 Thursday
Reno County Health Department in Hutchinson, Kansas
Vaccination clinic moving back to Reno County Health Department
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Rodgers tests positive, to miss Chiefs game