Treasurer Lynn Rogers to visit North High School JAG-K Program

Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers,
Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers,(Kansas Treasurer's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers plans to visit Wichita North High School on Thursday to speak with students in the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG-K) program.

”Training through education for a career path can take many different forms beyond the traditional 4-year public or private university,” Rogers said. “I hope to empower students with the knowledge that savings programs are available for all types of career dreams. Those dreams may include vocational or technical training, or a registered apprenticeship program.

“I also look forward to answering any questions students or staff have about finances.”

Treasurer Rogers has also visited Northwest and West as part of his tour of the 79 JAG-K programs across the state.

