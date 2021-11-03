Advertisement

Vaccination clinic moving back to Reno County Health Department

Reno County Health Department in Hutchinson, Kansas
Reno County Health Department in Hutchinson, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department is moving its vaccination clinic from the First United Methodist Church location back to the Health Department at 209 W. 2nd.

Starting Nov. 8, the Health Department will be administering vaccines during their normal operating hours. Appointments by phone are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Those wishing to make an appointment should call 620-694-2900 and select option 6 for scheduling.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are all available, as well as the flu vaccine. More information on Pfizer vaccinations for ages 5 through 11 at the Health Department is expected later this week.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, we are strongly encouraging everyone to have their primary doses of COVID vaccine, and their boosters, if possible, along with the flu vaccine, to keep loved ones safe and our numbers down,” Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols said.

