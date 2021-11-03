Wichita City Council approves funding to repair water main following major break
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved funding on Tuesday to repair a 42-inch water main that broke last month.
The break forced a city-wide boil water advisory. It also impacted several surrounding communities that get their water from the City of Wichita.
The water main, located near 18th Street and I-135, was constructed in 1969. It helps distribute water to a large portion of northeast Wichita.
The estimated repairs will cost the city $250,000. The funds will come from the 2021 Distribution Mains Replacement Program.
