Wichita City Council approves funding to repair water main following major break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved funding on Tuesday to repair a 42-inch water main that broke last month.

The break forced a city-wide boil water advisory. It also impacted several surrounding communities that get their water from the City of Wichita.

The water main, located near 18th Street and I-135, was constructed in 1969. It helps distribute water to a large portion of northeast Wichita.

The estimated repairs will cost the city $250,000. The funds will come from the 2021 Distribution Mains Replacement Program.

