Wichita city council, school board incumbents lose ground in local elections

Campaign 2021
Campaign 2021(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will have two new city council members. Both Jared Cerullo, who represents District 3, and Cindy Claycomb, District 6, were unseated by their opponents Mark Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard, respectively. District 1 representative Brandon Johnson walked away with the hefty lead over his opponent, Myron Ackerman, to remain on the council for a second term.

Wichita voters decided to unseat three USD 259 school board members Tuesday night.

Ben Blankley (District 1), Julie Hedrick (District 2), Mia Turner (District 5) and Ron Rosalez (District 6) were all up for re-election, but voters only elected Hedrick to another term. Diane Albert, Kathy Bond and Hazel Stabler will move on to represent their respective districts. Four candidates ran as a block against the incumbents, including Brent Davis, who lost by about 7% to Hedrick.

At issue for the new opposition include COVID-19 safety protocols which have been taken when schools closed, sports were pre-empted and the vaccine.

While final, these results remain unofficial. The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners will vote to ratify the election results on Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

