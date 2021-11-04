4You: Register of Deeds kicks oof coat drive, Operation Holiday begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, Sedgwick County is doing what it can to ensure kids stay warm.

The county’s Register of Deeds is holding its fourth annual coat drive. You can drop off new or gently worn children’s coats today and tomorrow from 7 am to 6 pm at 216 south market, across the street from fidelity bank.

The coat drive was canceled last year. But in 2019. People donated more than 5,000 coats.

Human-kind ministries are now accepting applications for operation holidays. It’s the most significant holiday assistance program in Sedgwick County. Humankind expects to help about 15,000 families this year. Here’s how you can play a role. Humankind needs new and used clothing and blankets, food, money, and volunteers.

If you need any of these items, the application process takes just a few minutes.

