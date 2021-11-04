Affidavit: Suspect heard he shot 11-year-old girl on news

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The suspect in a drive-by shooting that hospitalized an 11-year old girl in east Wichita last month didn’t know his shots hit someone until he heard it on the news.

According to an affidavit from Sedgwick County released this week, Byron Purcell told a witness that he had shot an 11-year-old girl, but didn’t know it until he heard it on the news. The witness said Purcell told her he was the shooter and that he wasn’t trying to shoot the girl, but that he “seemed to be bragging” when he told her of his crime.

A few days after the shooting, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said it was believed that Purcell was targeting someone else inside the home where the girl slept. Purcell was arrested on Oct. 15 and formally charged four days later.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 12 and left the girl with non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital this week but faces about 4-6 more weeks of recovery, according to family.

