Arrest made in Barton County shooting death

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Hoisington Police Department made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Chase Anderson.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., Adam M. Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter connected to the shooting. Sullivan was already in custody at the Barton County Jail when he was arrested for the new charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

