Democratic Kansas governor questions Biden vaccine mandates

LAKE QUIVIRA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is suggesting that mandates like those imposed by the federal government for vaccinating workers against COVID-19 aren’t likely to work.

But she also promised Thursday to look for what she called a Kansas-focused way to meet them. Her comments after a Kansas City-area event were her first public statements on the vaccine mandates. She noted that Kansas has focused on encouraging people to get vaccinated instead of trying mandates and then told reporters that, in her words, she understands that those kinds of things tend not to work.

She also called the mandates tough to deal with after states developed their own coronavirus responses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.