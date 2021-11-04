Advertisement

Democratic Kansas governor questions Biden vaccine mandates

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE QUIVIRA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is suggesting that mandates like those imposed by the federal government for vaccinating workers against COVID-19 aren’t likely to work.

But she also promised Thursday to look for what she called a Kansas-focused way to meet them. Her comments after a Kansas City-area event were her first public statements on the vaccine mandates. She noted that Kansas has focused on encouraging people to get vaccinated instead of trying mandates and then told reporters that, in her words, she understands that those kinds of things tend not to work.

She also called the mandates tough to deal with after states developed their own coronavirus responses.

