Does It Work? Send a Cake

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A unique item that’s drawn a lot of online attention brings a surprise with a decorated box that “explodes,” revealing the fun inside, including decorative items like flowers and butterflies, along with tasty treats like cookies and cakes. The Send a Cake’s surprise box explosion cake is something that Jovana Johnson with Wichita Party Planners has wanted to try for awhile after seeing videos of the products on Facebook.

Does the Flying Butterfly Surprise Box deliver quality and fun as advertised? We put it to the test this week for Does It Work Wednesday.

