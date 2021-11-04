Georgia murder suspect apprehended in Chanute

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than nine months after he allegedly shot and killed a man in a Georgia motel room, Adrian Weston was apprehended Wednesday evening in Chanute.

The Chanute Police Department and US Marshals assisted in the capture of Weston, who is accused of killing Alex Tolbert in Madison, Ga. on Jan. 23. According to the Madison Police Department, Tolbert was shot 14 times inside a Budget Inn motel room. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a warrant against Weston on Feb. 5. In August, US Marshals offered a $5,000 reward for help finding Weston.

Weston is being held in the Neosho County jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia by the Morgan County Sheriffs Office.

After months of searching, Adrian Weston was apprehended this evening in Chanute, Kansas with assistance from the US... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.