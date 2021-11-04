Kansas sheriffs sign letter to Gov. Kelly detailing Larned issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 60 Kansas sheriffs signed a letter to Governor Laura Kelly demanding change to conditions at Larned State Hospital.

The letter was written by Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir and signed by 58 other sheriffs. In the letter, Bellendir calls for change in multiple practices at the mental health hospital in Larned, saying “operations and management ... have reached a crisis level.”

The letter expresses concern at the recent escape of convicted sex offender John Colt, who was aided by multiple staff members at the hospital. Bellendir and company are also dismayed by the hospital’s refusal of patients whom the sheriffs deem in need of immediate care, and over the “red tape and bureaucracy” they believe influences many of the decisions and practices of hospital personnel.

“(I)t is our opinion that the public is in danger and there is a continued disservice to those who are mentally ill,” the letter states. “Therefore, we must firmly insist on a change of leadership at the administrative level at Larned State Hospital.”

