Major shifts coming to makeups of Wichita’s city council, school board

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two major shifts are coming in the makeups of Wichita’s city council and the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education after voters sent several incumbents out of office in Tuesday night’s election. The new names will take their seats on the council and board in January. Between the city council and state’s largest school board, more than 70 percent of incumbents were voted out. This will leave the Wichita City Council with a liberal majority while Wichita’s school board is expected to shift more conservative. These shifts could mean significant changes come 2022.

Wichita Public Schools BOE President Stan Reeser addressed the election results from the school board’s perspective.

“COVID has really changed the landscape of what school boards deal with. Traditionally, they have dealt with bond issues, salaries for teachers, etc.,” he said. “We had to get into the public health arena in the last two years, so that changed the dynamic completely.”

City council and school board seas are considered non-partisan, but it’s clear the positions have become political. Three out of four incumbents on the school board were voted out and the result is likely a more conservative shift for the board. Reeser said parents may see COVID restrictions ease in upcoming months.

“I think we all want the restrictions to ease and I think probably what will happen is you’ll see this Board of Education continue to monitor the data will also continue to look at our state leaders and our local health officials to make those decisions,” he said. “And I think it will be, you know, hopefully we can ease some restrictions.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city council now has a liberal majority after a few more conservative incumbents were voted out.

“We are at a transformative moment. There are a lot of opportunities for us to move forward as a moderate city and take on some of these challenges that in the past we may not have had the resources or political will power to take on,” he said.

While we don’t have a definitive answer for why so many incumbents were voted out in Wichita, some of them believe the COVID-19 pandemic played a role. Eyewitness News spoke with Ben Blankley, one of the incumbents voted out Tuesday night. He said a huge factor at play are decisions the school board had to make last year on COVID. He said if he had to go back and make those decisions all over again, knowing it would cost him the election, he would do it again, saying it was the right thing to do at the time for the students in Kansas’ largest district.

