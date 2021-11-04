Advertisement

Prosecutor declines to file charges in fatal police shooting

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A prosecutor says that a Wichita police officer who fatally shot a fleeing bank robbery suspect last year is immune from prosecution under Kansas law.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his findings Thursday into the Dec. 21 death of Paul Peraza following a robbery at the Golden Plains Credit Union in Wichita and the subsequent police chase. He concluded no criminal charges would be filed against the officer. Bennett says the officer’s explanation that he believed Peraza posed a danger to the other officer and the public is supported by the facts.

