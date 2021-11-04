Sedgwick County starts administering pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department began administering pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today.
“We have over 175 scheduled just for children; and through Saturday, we have almost 500 scheduled total. So, we’re very excited and pleased because we thought maybe we wouldn’t see very many until Saturday,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.
There are appointments available online. To book an appointment for children ages 5 to 11, click here.
Related stories:
COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11 begin in Wichita
Sedgwick County begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 Thursday
Pediatrician expresses excitement in vaccine clearance for kids, acknowledges concerns
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.