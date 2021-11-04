Sedgwick County starts administering pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department began administering pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today.

“We have over 175 scheduled just for children; and through Saturday, we have almost 500 scheduled total. So, we’re very excited and pleased because we thought maybe we wouldn’t see very many until Saturday,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

There are appointments available online. To book an appointment for children ages 5 to 11, click here.

It’s the first day that @SedgwickCounty Health Dept is administering COVID-19 Pfizer shots for children at the former downtown library.



We follow this mom from Andover who scheduled the shots yesterday and got her 3 younger kids vaccinated today.#kwch12 pic.twitter.com/uo3Bbwbedr — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) November 4, 2021

