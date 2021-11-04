Advertisement

Sedgwick County starts administering pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sedgwick County Vaccination Clinic (Wichita, Kan.)
Sedgwick County Vaccination Clinic (Wichita, Kan.)
By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department began administering pediatric doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today.

“We have over 175 scheduled just for children; and through Saturday, we have almost 500 scheduled total. So, we’re very excited and pleased because we thought maybe we wouldn’t see very many until Saturday,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

There are appointments available online. To book an appointment for children ages 5 to 11, click here.

