Temperatures still low, but warmth on the way

Warmer weather this weekend
Warmer weather this weekend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frosty, and in spots, foggy morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, highs will climb into the lower to middle 50s, or five to ten degrees below average.

Patchy fog is possible overnight, otherwise it will be a quiet end to the work week. A stronger, and at times gusty south breeze will send temperatures into the near normal lower 60s during the afternoon.

Our weekend looks wonderful. Expect highs near 70 degrees on Saturday and in the lower to middle 70s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a strong and gusty south breeze, especially on Sunday.

The warm conditions will hang around early next week, but showers/storms and much colder temperatures will come back to Kansas by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Areas of low clouds/fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Sat: Low: 44. High: 69. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 72. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 70. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Tue: Low: 51. High: 67. Mix of sun and clouds.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon storm chance.

