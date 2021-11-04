U.S. lawmakers launch push to roll back some workplace vaccination requirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate announced Wednesday they are using an oversight power to attempt a challenge to the vaccine requirement for private workplaces.

Called the Congressional Review Act, the lawmakers want to nullify the order for employers with 100 or more employees to have workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or weekly testing for unvaccinated workers.

This will be a long shot because the CRA needs to pass in Congress, where Democrats hold the majority and signed by the President.

“No one would think this decision should be taken away from Wichita, Kansas, and decided in Washington D.C. as to whether or not in order to come to work you have to be vaccinated,” said Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas.

The CRA provides a way for Congress to overturn rules issued by federal agencies.

The CRA announced Wednesday comes as the requirement it is attempting to challenge will be fully outlined.

Moran said, “Ask the President to not be tone-deaf; President Biden step forward and alter this, eliminate this mandate, and let the decision be made back home between employee and employer.”

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to release the final rules to the requirement President Biden announced in September as a means to increase vaccination rates, reduce the risk of exposure to the virus in workplaces and prevent economic shutdowns because of outbreaks.

This requirement could impact more than 80 million workers.

“Great opportunities for employment today, but too many people are making the decision that they cannot because of the mandate continue to work. The consequences in Kansas are really damaging,” said Moran.

The CRA isn’t seeking to affect the vaccine requirement for federal contractors like Spirit AeroSystems or Textron Aviation.

They are under a December 8 deadline to have their employees vaccinated.

Wednesday was the last day workers could get their first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be administered three weeks apart, to be fully vaccinated by the deadline.

If workers wanted Moderna, which requires four weeks between each dose, the first dose would have needed to be administered in October.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson would now remain their only option to meet the December 8 deadline. They would have until November 24.

The Machinists Union in Wichita said by their count, about half or 5,000 workers at Spirit and Textron are vaccinated.

Spirit wouldn’t confirm that figure Wednesday when asked, instead saying they are focusing on helping their workers get the vaccine.

We also reached out to Textron but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.