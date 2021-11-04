Warming trend into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - South winds will increase in the coming days, and that will be enough to help push some warmer air back into the area for the weekend.

Low clouds may hang around Wichita into early Friday, while the rest of the state sees mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will be down in the 30s, and Friday afternoon, look for temperatures to be in the 60s and low 70s (western Kansas). South winds will gust to around 25 mph.

Saturday gets even warmer with much of the area at or just above 70 degrees. Sunday will have sunshine and low to mid 70s.

Expect another cold front to arrive early next week, which will help to cool things back down and eventually lead to a rain chance by midweek.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 43.

Sat: High: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 47 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 52 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 48 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 42 Partly cloudy; breezy.

