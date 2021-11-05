6 arrested, including 2 students, after fight at Wichita South High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested six people after a fight at South High School on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district said two students were in a fight that was broken up. Family members of the students came to the school and they got into a fight in the parking lot where their students joined in.

Additional police were called out to handle the incident, which resulted in the six arrests.

The district said the fight was only between the two parties. No one else was involved.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.