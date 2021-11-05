Advertisement

6 arrested, including 2 students, after fight at Wichita South High School

South High School
South High School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested six people after a fight at South High School on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district said two students were in a fight that was broken up. Family members of the students came to the school and they got into a fight in the parking lot where their students joined in.

Additional police were called out to handle the incident, which resulted in the six arrests.

The district said the fight was only between the two parties. No one else was involved.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Affidavit: Suspect heard he shot 11-year-old girl on news
KDHE
State issues emergency suspension of Newton daycare
UPDATE: State responds to letter calling for Larned hospital changes
President Joe Biden
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Man sentenced in 2020 homicide near Valley Center
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Kansas AG sues Biden administration over OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers
Wichita's annual Toy Run happens this Sunday
Wichita’s annual Toy Run begins downtown Sunday