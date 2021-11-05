Avoid package theft this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The holidays are just around the corner, which means more people will start shopping online for presents. However, that also means package theft is bound to increase.

Courtney, a local homeowner, caught a thief on camera stealing multiple Christmas gifts right off her porch that she planned on giving to her kids.

Courtney says she’s “trying to get everything done, so we don’t have to worry about it later.”

While cameras are helpful, a thief can walk up and steal a package in a matter of seconds.

“I was just confused, you know I first thought it was the delivery guy, and then I saw his regular car, and he ran into his car, and he was ducking as he came up to hide from the camera,” said Courtney.

She says the man seemed to be following a delivery truck. She says she suggests homeowners get cameras. It could potentially help police identify the person.

Requiring a signature on your package is another way to stop theft. Or have your packages delivered to Amazon lockers. Invest in some porch lockbox or bag or have them delivered to your work. Those worried about package theft can even request a delivery driver to put the package in a less visible spot.

These are just a few ways to keep you from being a victim this holiday season.

