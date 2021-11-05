Advertisement

Getting warmer; little more wind

Highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal
Temperatures go up throughout the weekend.
Temperatures go up throughout the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly start to the month of November, it will be warming up throughout the weekend with a bit more wind around the Plains. South winds will push temperatures back into the 70s for much of the area Saturday and for sure on Sunday.

Skies will be mainly clear Saturday with south winds between 10 and 20 mph. Warmest temperatures will be in western Kansas with highs in the mid 70s. Farther east it will be upper 60s.

Sunday could have highs near 80 in far southwest Kansas, but the rest of the area will have 70s. Strongest winds will be in central and eastern Kansas with gusts over 30 mph.

Another cold front arrives early next week to drop the temperatures, but rain chances won’t be here until Wednesday. Right now, best chances will be in central and eastern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 46.

Sun: High: 72 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 48 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 47 Turning cloudy; evening storms.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 42 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 35 Mostly sunny; windy.

