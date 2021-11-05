Advertisement

Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic and her plan to reopen the state&amp;rsquo;s economy in an interview with The Associated Press at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Most businesses in Kansas can reopen starting Monday, but operators of those left out of the initial phase are questioning why. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By John Hanna
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is becoming more forceful in opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She issued a statement Friday saying it’s too late in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after states tailored solutions to their needs.

The Democratic governor’s latest statement came a day after she argued that federal mandates tend not to work, though they’ve boosted vaccination rates elsewhere.

Kelly faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and GOP officials have been attacking the Democratic president’s mandates for weeks. Kelly said she shares the goal of keeping people safe but doesn’t believe a mandate is the best solution for Kansas.

