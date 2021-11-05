Kansas governor more forceful against COVID vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is becoming more forceful in opposing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She issued a statement Friday saying it’s too late in the coronavirus pandemic to impose them after states tailored solutions to their needs.

The Democratic governor’s latest statement came a day after she argued that federal mandates tend not to work, though they’ve boosted vaccination rates elsewhere.

Kelly faces a difficult race for reelection next year in her Republican-leaning state, and GOP officials have been attacking the Democratic president’s mandates for weeks. Kelly said she shares the goal of keeping people safe but doesn’t believe a mandate is the best solution for Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly's statement addressing the new federal vaccine mandate: pic.twitter.com/lAFAs3pQLK — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 5, 2021

