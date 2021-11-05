Advertisement

Kansas man convicted of providing illegal autopsies

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (AP) - A 42-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of six counts related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmit said Thursday that Shawn Parcells was convicted of three counts of felony theft and three misdemeanors counts of criminal desecration. The jury found that Parcells illegally obtained money from Wabaunsee County to perform three autopsies. He also performed three autopsies without a pathologist, which violates state law. Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education.

He is also facing state and federal lawsuits related to performing the autopsies and fees he collected.

