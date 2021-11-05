Advertisement

Kansas trooper calls attention to deer-related crashes

Trooper Ben Gardner said he was involved in one of the 10 deer-related crashes the Kansas...
Trooper Ben Gardner said he was involved in one of the 10 deer-related crashes the Kansas Highway Patrol worked on Thursday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be aware of deer this season. He said KHP worked 10 deer-related accidents on Thursday, one of them was his.

Trooper Ben said he “braked in a controlled manner and DIDN’T swerve.” He said he was glad he was wearing his seatbelt and had airbags.

From 2011-2019, Kansas reported 51 deaths due to deer-related crashes. A vast majority of deer-vehicle collisions do not involve serious injury, the state said.

Anyone involved in a deer-vehicle crash that results in injuries or property damage that totals $1,000 or more is required to immediately report the incident to the nearest law enforcement agency. Failure to report any vehicle crash is a misdemeanor and may result in a suspended driving license.

