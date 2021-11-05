Kansas trooper calls attention to deer-related crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be aware of deer this season. He said KHP worked 10 deer-related accidents on Thursday, one of them was his.

Trooper Ben said he “braked in a controlled manner and DIDN’T swerve.” He said he was glad he was wearing his seatbelt and had airbags.

From 2011-2019, Kansas reported 51 deaths due to deer-related crashes. A vast majority of deer-vehicle collisions do not involve serious injury, the state said.

Anyone involved in a deer-vehicle crash that results in injuries or property damage that totals $1,000 or more is required to immediately report the incident to the nearest law enforcement agency. Failure to report any vehicle crash is a misdemeanor and may result in a suspended driving license.

Add me to the list of individuals thats hit a deer this season 🦌



Glad I was wearing my #Seatbelt, glad I had airbags



I braked in a controlled manner and DIDN’T swerve



Across Kansas the KHP worked 10 yesterday, one being mine



That’s just KHP



Dial *47 if you need help pic.twitter.com/bQUHjDlvpm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 5, 2021

