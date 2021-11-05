Local clinics busy treating patients with respiratory illnesses as COVID remains issue for hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re not feeling well, you’re far from alone. While COVID-19 is still an issue for hospitals and other clinics, doctors are beginning to see more respiratory illnesses too as winter approaches.

“It’s a whole mixed bag, RSV, your regular head cold, acute bronchitis,” said Taulyn Thomas, a physician assistant with Ascension Via Christi.

Thomas said the concern is that viruses doctors treat every year in a normal cold and flu season will compound with COVID-19.

Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with KU School of Medicine in Wichita said if you’ve had COVID, it does lower your immune system, potentially making it easier for you to catch other viruses.

“We do know that COVID does lower your immune system,” she said. “So, what we have seen in a lot of the patients that are coming in that do have COVID, sometimes it’s a remote history sometimes it’s more recent, but it does take a toll on your immune system and your ability to fight off infections.”

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said some of the symptoms of other illnesses can be like COVID-19 symptoms and that it’s a good idea to go ahead and get tested for COVID, just to make sure. She also recommends taking the familiar precautions.

“I know we are all tired of masks, I know we are tired of being at home and it concerns people,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. But this is one of the safest ways to protect people.”

As we get closer to the holidays, she said it’s especially important to make sure you are being safe, closely monitoring how you’re feeling.

“Have an open conversation with your family,” Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said. “If you are feeling sick and you are getting together and take precautions.”

