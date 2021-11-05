Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2020 homicide near Valley Center

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jeremy Shuflat was sentenced on Thursday to 361 months in prison for two cases, including the 2020 murder of a Wichita man. Judge David Kaufman sentenced Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Zachary Tilson, and to 61 months for kidnapping.

Shuflat was also sentenced 15 months in prison on an unrelated theft case; the sentences will run consecutively.

The homicide occurred on March 26, 2020 in Sedgwick County. Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff responding to a truck broken down on a bridge near Valley Center discovered Tilson’s body lying under the bridge. The coroner determined Tilson died from multiple stab wounds.

Shuflat pled guilty in September as part of a plea agreement that dismissed one additional case.

