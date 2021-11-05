Advertisement

Mask requirement for Andover elementary schools set to expire next week

Andover Public Schools
Andover Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Elementary school students in Andover will likely no longer be required to wear masks beginning Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Brett White said the district’s administration would not recommend extending the mask requirement, which is set to expire at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Nov. 9. White cited the CDC’s recent announcement making children ages 5-11 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Andover school board will meet on Monday, but White said with the expiration of the mask requirement already set, masks will not be on the agenda.

Masks are still required for students who ride school buses because of the current CDC order. Masks are also required for students who participate in the district’s Stay to Learn testing program. Last week, the district reported 15 positive cases of COVID-19. All were students - 7 in elementary schools, 3 middle schools and 5 in high school.

