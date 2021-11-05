New vaccine requirements will apply to over 80 million U.S. workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new vaccine requirement will apply to more than 80 million U.S. workers. The rules announced today by OSHA apply to employers with 100 or more employees.

Unlike previous federal vaccine requirements, this one does provide a testing option for those who are unvaccinated. Businesses have 30 days to get their policies into place if they fall into this ETS.

Trinidad Galdean, of Galdean Law Firm, says, “a lot of employers, especially with our clients, we’ve been preparing them since January on this.”

OSHA released rules that will govern the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for companies with 100 or more employees. The nearly 500-page emergency temporary standard or ETS lays out what will be expected for about 2 million employers who fall under this vaccine requirement. It’s something employment attorneys like Trinidad Galdean are combing through to help employers and employees.

Galdean says, “what do we need to do to make sure we’re covered. What are some exceptions that they need to be considering?” The ETS does provide the option for workers to get tested weekly and wear a mask instead of getting vaccinated... But makes no requirement for the employer to pay for that COVID-19 test. Employment attorney Eric Metz says this could put businesses in a difficult position.

Eric Metz, with Triplett Woolf Garretson, says, “in this labor market, that’s significant because even if an employee says I’ll be tested, but if they make the employee pay for it, they could potentially lose the employee, so it becomes another cost of doing business.”

Metz says case law in Kansas also means employees fired for not complying with the mandate don’t qualify for unemployment. With the release of the ETS, the challenges to it are mounting. Attorneys say that employers are waiting to see how those play out might be the wrong strategy.

There are religious and medical exceptions under the ETS. Those who work from home are the only one who works in an office not interacting with other customers or colleagues or work exclusively outside. They don’t need to be vaccinated even if they work for a company with more than 100 employees. It’s important to note that the ETS is separate from the vaccine requirement for federal contractors and the one from enters for Medicare and Medicaid services for some healthcare workers.

This is the only one that allows for a test out option

