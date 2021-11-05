Advertisement

Nov. 5 Eye on Ag Update

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Biden administration kicked off nearly a week-long trip in Scotland with what the USDA called a major announcement. They unveiled the agriculture innovation mission for climate along with 31 other countries. The administration said it intends to invest $ 1 billion in climate-smart agriculture and innovations over the next five years.

An agreement between two companies could bring money into farmers pockets. CHS and Bayer have decided to partner in a carbon program for U.S. farmers. Bayer will pay three-, six-, and nine-dollar-per-acre incentives, while CHS will offer additional financial incentives for farmers to use its enhanced efficiency fertilizers like N-Edge, Trivar and Levesol.

Cow and bull slaughter for 2020-21 continues to outpace last year’s totals, and cow processing plants are actually operating at higher capacity levels than fed-cattle plants. Economists say that’s because fed-cattle plants are far more difficult to operate when labor is scarce and can’t slaughter dates can’t be scheduled. This labor shortage has contributed to the spike in beef costs.

