Rural Kan. school districts announce efforts to curb rising COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three rural school districts in Kansas made announcements this week on how they are trying to curb the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

In Buhler, in northeast Reno County, the grade school had 22 positive cases reported this week, prompting action from the district. Following a special meeting Thursday, the Buhler school board voted to have Buhler Grade School transition to remote learning until Nov. 15.

“Hopefully at that point, we can come back (that) Monday fairly clean as far as the virus goes, and even (if) we have some flu there too. So, it gives us a chance to maybe not spread sicknesses back and forth to each other,” said Buhler Schools Superintendent Cindy Couchman.

Marion-Florence, in Marion County, did not have school Friday as the district’s superintendent said the district’s schools are seeing more flu and RSV cases on top of COVID-19.

“I had a building that was over 50 percent of the kids were quarantined. And so, we felt it was a good idea to maybe get them away from each other, for a day,” said Marion-Florence Schools Superintendent Aaron Hombuaar. “I don’t know if it’s the Halloween hangover. I don’t know what it is. The rate was going up and so we felt it was just better to get away from each other and let the kids have a three-day weekend.”

In Hugoton schools, in Stevens County in southwest Kansas, where the superintendent is trying a different approach to reduce the number of COVID-19 case. In a letter to the community, Hugoton USD 2010 Superintendent Adrian Howie asks everyone for the next two weeks until Thanksgiving, to take recommended precautions against COVID-19. This includes parents/guardians asking children t wear masks while at school.

In Howie’s letter, dated Wednesday, Nov. 3, he said the number of students of who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 this year, 49, has already surpassed last year’s total of 48.

“We all want to keep our students in school. We all want to have our teachers provide instruction in our classrooms every day,” Howie said. “We are not being successful in either of those areas right now.”

Howie concluded the letter, asking everyone “to partner together, four our children and our neighbors, and to do whatever needs done to help us all get through this current COVID wave.”

“Those of us in Western Kansas do not like mandates. None of us like to be told what to do,” Howie said. “We live here for the wide-open spaces and for the freedom we get living in a rural community. No one wants to force people to do things they don’t want to do, but we can all recognize that what we are currently doing, isn’t working. In Western Kansas, we care about our neighbor, and we help each other when there is need. We put others first and that is what separates us from the rest of the state.”

