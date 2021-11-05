Volunteer Kansas asking for Christmas cards for troops

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteer Kansas wants your help bringing holiday cheer to troops serving overseas this Christmas.

According to Executive Director Nola Brown, an estimated 450,000 men and women serve overseas; however, more than half of them never get a care package.

“When you’re away from home for months or years at a time, it gets really lonely and a little bit depressing,” said Brown, whose organization connects hundreds of nonprofit organizations with volunteers across Kansas. “We don’t want that for Kansas’ deployed military.”

Volunteer Kansas, National Catastrophe Restoration, Inc. (NCRI), and Audacy, Inc. want to flood Kansas servicemen and women with signed holiday greeting cards – homemade or store bought.

Brown said she hopes to collect 2,000 or more cards by the Nov. 10 deadline.

“Each year, through our Presents in a Package event, we send care packages full of donated goodies to our troops to show them they are being thought of while they are away from their friends and family members at home,” Brown said. “Volunteers get together to sort, pack, and address the care packages.”

Brown said COVID forced the organization to cancel the packing event last year. This year, it’s modifying the plan.

“We won’t be having the packing event, but we will collect the cards and make sure they are sent to all those heroes this year,” she said.

Email names and addresses of Kansas deployed military personnel to presentsinapackage@gmail.com. Volunteer Kansas said it will mail a box of cards for their entire unit.

Volunteer Kansas encourages you to get together with your school, church, or other volunteer organization to make or sign greeting cards. Mail cards to Volunteer Kansas, PO Box 781598, Wichita, KS, 67278, or drop them off at NCRI -- 8447 E 35th St N.

Brown said the cost to send a box by the United States Postal Service has gone up to $21.85 this year. To donate to the postage fund, mail a check to Volunteer Kansas or donate electronically through its Facebook page.

“Making holiday cards could be a wonderful project,” Brown said, “for school classrooms, scouting troops, church groups, civic organizations, or families.”

